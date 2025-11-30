Who made the Forbes Belgium's 30 Under 30 ranking?

Illustration picture shows shoes pictured on the red carpet during awards show. Credit: Belga

Remco Evenepoel, Lotte Kopecky, Angèle, Mentissa, and Jérémy Doku are among the 30 winners of the second “30 Under 30” list by Forbes Belgium, the magazine announced this week.

The “30 Under 30” ranking by Forbes is a globally recognised initiative that highlights young leaders making a significant impact in various fields.

This is its second edition in Belgium, following a successful inaugural year that honoured figures including artist Lous and the Yakuza, footballer Mario Stroeykens, climate justice activist Adélaïde Charlier, wheelchair athlete Léa Bayekula, singer Héléna Bailly, and DJ Henri PFR.

The 2025 edition celebrates 30 Belgian entrepreneurs, scientists, creatives, and leaders aged under 30 who are not only excelling in their areas but are also contributing to the economic and social growth of Belgium and beyond, according to Forbes Belgium.

This year’s winners include singer-songwriters Angèle and Mentissa, professional cyclists Remco Evenepoel and Lotte Kopecky, Fresheo founder Marvin Ndiaye, Red Devils footballer Jérémy Doku, pianist Valère Burnon, and fashion designer Marie Adam-Leenaerdt.

Other honourees include federal minister for SMEs Eléonore Simonet, race car driver Dries Vanthoor, short-track speed skaters Hanne and Stijn Desmet, and Belgian MMA fighter Patrick Habirora.

The awards were officially presented to the winners on Friday during the “30 Under 30 Summit” at the Winter Circus in Ghent. The event is sponsored by billionaire Marc Coucke.

