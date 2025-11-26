Fifteen arrested in major drug operation in Brussels

Credit: Belga

Fifteen people were arrested in a major anti-drug operation in Brussels, the capital’s public prosecutor announced on Wednesday. Seven suspects were subsequently charged,

The investigation began after two marijuana-filled pallets from the United States were intercepted, leading authorities to uncover a structured network involved in international drug trafficking.

Analysis of seized phones revealed that the arrested individuals were working for a criminal organisation active in Brussels and beyond. The group had organised logistical support, including access to vehicles, money transfers, and delivery management.

One key suspect is reportedly on the run in the United Arab Emirates.

A total of 27 searches were carried out, primarily in Brussels, during which 15 people were detained. The investigating judge questioned the suspects, charging seven with criminal offences related to drug importation, and placing five under arrest warrants.

The searches also resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of cash, several firearms, and various types of drugs, the prosecutor added.