Overview: where face masks remain mandatory in Belgium...

Belgium’s federal obligation to wear a face mask will be lifted from 1 October, but as not all regions are applying that relaxation, the rules in Flanders, the Brussels-Capital Region and Wallonia will differ.

On Friday, the Consultative Committee decided to create a “federal base” for measures that apply to the entire country. On top of those, regional governments can still add stricter rules if the situation calls for them.

This means that for people over 12 years old in all of Belgium, wearing a face mask will only remain mandatory in these circumstances:

– on public transport, in stations and in airports,

– in healthcare facilities (such as hospitals and residential care centres),

– in the medical (like doctors) and non-medical contact professions (such as hairdressers and tattoo artists),

– at events, cultural and other performances, sports competitions and training sessions, and congresses with more than 500 people indoors and 750 people outdoors, without Covid Safe Ticket (CST).

Discos, dance halls and nightclubs can also reopen from 1 October, provided that the air quality and ventilation are ensured and the CST is required – which in practice means that people will not have to wear face masks either.

Flanders will follow these rules, and will not add any stricter measures to this “federal base” that was agreed on, announced Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon.

In practice, this means that masks will no longer be required in the hospitality sector or shops in Flanders, both for clients and staff.

The Brussels-Capital Region, however, will not apply these relaxations, announced Minister-President Rudi Vervoort.

“Face masks will remain compulsory in shops and the hospitality industry,” he said, adding that the region’s vaccination rate is too low (just over 50% of adults are fully vaccinated) for any kind of relaxations.

In Wallonia, the decision has yet to be made, but Walloon Minister-President Elio Di Rupo called for caution.

“I would like it if people continue to wear face masks when indoors,” he said. “The Walloon government will also quickly look into the regional interpretation of the federal measures.”