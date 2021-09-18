   
Overview: where face masks remain mandatory in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 18 September, 2021
Latest News:
Overview: where face masks remain mandatory in Belgium...
Brussels terror attacks: ten suspects sent for trial...
Road cycling World Championships come to Flanders...
World on ‘catastrophic’ path to +2.7°C warming, UN...
‘Difficult period ahead’: experts fear that face masks...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 18 September 2021
    Overview: where face masks remain mandatory in Belgium
    Brussels terror attacks: ten suspects sent for trial
    Road cycling World Championships come to Flanders
    World on ‘catastrophic’ path to +2.7°C warming, UN warns
    ‘Difficult period ahead’: experts fear that face masks are being ended too soon
    Under threat: Belgium’s fire salamander population
    For sale: Football club AA Gent
    Covid-19: Nearly 2,000 infections a day, but situation stable
    Belgium takes ‘another big step’ towards freedom from 1 October
    Historic drop in visa and asylum applications due to Covid-19
    ‘Not clear’: Belgium must properly explain Covid Safe Ticket
    Flanders working to future-proof intercountry adoption
    Flemish minister freezes payments to Pukkelpop
    Masks to remain at indoor events over 500 without Covid Safe Ticket: reports
    No more masks in bars and shops; nightclubs open on 1 October
    Belgium wants to ban apps like Waze from indicating alcohol checks
    Prison staff strike in Hasselt
    Belgium in Brief: The Day The Cars Stood Still 
    Politicians call to end face masks, experts plead to keep them
    What’s on the agenda of today’s Consultative Committee?
    View more
    Share article:

    Overview: where face masks remain mandatory in Belgium

    Saturday, 18 September 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Jules Johnston/The Brussels Times

    Belgium’s federal obligation to wear a face mask will be lifted from 1 October, but as not all regions are applying that relaxation, the rules in Flanders, the Brussels-Capital Region and Wallonia will differ.

    On Friday, the Consultative Committee decided to create a “federal base” for measures that apply to the entire country. On top of those, regional governments can still add stricter rules if the situation calls for them.

    This means that for people over 12 years old in all of Belgium, wearing a face mask will only remain mandatory in these circumstances:

    –  on public transport, in stations and in airports,
    –  in healthcare facilities (such as hospitals and residential care centres),
    –  in the medical (like doctors) and non-medical contact professions (such as hairdressers and tattoo artists),
    –  at events, cultural and other performances, sports competitions and training sessions, and congresses with more than 500 people indoors and 750 people outdoors, without Covid Safe Ticket (CST).

    Discos, dance halls and nightclubs can also reopen from 1 October, provided that the air quality and ventilation are ensured and the CST is required – which in practice means that people will not have to wear face masks either.

    Related News:

     

    Flanders will follow these rules, and will not add any stricter measures to this “federal base” that was agreed on, announced Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon.

    In practice, this means that masks will no longer be required in the hospitality sector or shops in Flanders, both for clients and staff.

    The Brussels-Capital Region, however, will not apply these relaxations, announced Minister-President Rudi Vervoort.

    “Face masks will remain compulsory in shops and the hospitality industry,” he said, adding that the region’s vaccination rate is too low (just over 50% of adults are fully vaccinated) for any kind of relaxations.

    In Wallonia, the decision has yet to be made, but Walloon Minister-President Elio Di Rupo called for caution.

    “I would like it if people continue to wear face masks when indoors,” he said. “The Walloon government will also quickly look into the regional interpretation of the federal measures.”