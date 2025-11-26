Eight arrested, two injured during protest in Liège

Liège City Hall was vandalised during a 26 November 2025 protest.

The arrival of Mouvement Réformateur (MR) President Georges-Louis Bouchez at the Palais des Congrès in Liège on Wednesday, for a conference on education reform, triggered protests that led to eight arrests and injury to two police officers, according to local police.

Around 500 protesters, including members of antifascist groups, gathered near the venue but were prevented by police from approaching the building. The crowd then moved towards Liège city centre.

As they moved, acts of vandalism were reported. Tram stops were spray-painted with graffiti, the Sudinfo building was pelted, and an attempt was made to enter City Hall by force. The building was also vandalised. Its wndows were shattered, police said in a statement.

Authorities used water cannons to disperse the crowd, but unrest persisted as protestors set bins on fire and moved construction equipment to obstruct public spaces.

Police officers were pelted with paving stones, resulting in minor injuries to two officers.

Five individuals were placed under judicial arrest, and three under administrative arrest.