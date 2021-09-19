   
Belgium’s famed Hallerbos becomes a nature reserve
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 19 September, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium’s famed Hallerbos becomes a nature reserve...
Booster vaccination on its way in the US...
Wallonia considers Covid Safe Ticket in ‘very targeted’...
AA Gent is not and never will be...
First all-amateur team of space travellers succesfully returns...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 19 September 2021
    Belgium’s famed Hallerbos becomes a nature reserve
    Booster vaccination on its way in the US while the EU hesitates
    Wallonia considers Covid Safe Ticket in ‘very targeted’ sectors
    AA Gent is not and never will be for sale, says main sponsor
    First all-amateur team of space travellers succesfully returns to Earth
    Flanders no longer requires face masks at work, Brussels still does
    Give third shot to people in residential care centres, says Vandenbroucke
    Need computer assistance? Try the post office
    Finance Minister wants €350 million budget effort from Brussels
    36 Belgian cities and municipalities organise Car Free Sunday today
    For sale: 25,000 CDs from the Muntpunt collection
    Car Free Sunday: What you need to know
    New report says Chovanec died of self-inflicted injuries
    EU and US pledge to reduce methane emissions in energy and agriculture
    Telecommunications Minister wants to extend social rate to the Internet
    Nearly 500 Belgians still stuck in Afghanistan
    Medieval burial vault discovered in Bruges
    De Wever ‘does not rule out’ stricter measures for Antwerp
    Belgian rail deploys extra trains for Cycling World Cup
    ‘Unacceptable and unsustainable’: De Croo harsh on the non-vaccinated
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s famed Hallerbos becomes a nature reserve

    Sunday, 19 September 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    The Hallerbos in bloom. © David Edgar/Wikimedia

    The famed Hallerbos bluebell wood in the Flemish Brabant province is being granted the status of nature reserve, announced Flemish Environment Minister Zuhal Demir on Sunday.

    In practice, not a lot is changing, as it concerns a technical adjustment to the management plan, which should provide the forest with better protection.

    The Hallerbos is a 552-hectare wood on the outskirts of the municipality of Halle, which is famous for its extensive carpet of bluebells, which bloom in late April or early May.

    “But even without them, with almost 600 hectares, it is by Flemish standards a large and very valuable forest,” Demir said.


    Every year, the event is a huge attraction, and the Flemish nature authority ANB lays on extra parking places, portable toilets and shuttle buses from Halle railway station for tourists coming to visit.

    The recognition as a full nature reserve must now ensure the protection the forest deserves.

    “As part of the Flemish Action Plan Ecological Defragmentation, together with the Minister of Mobility, I want to realise the construction of an eco-recreaduct across the Brussels Ring,” Demir said.

    “That eco-recreaduct bridge will connect the two halves of the Hallerbos,” she added. “In the next three winters, we will connect the Hallerbos with the nearby nature reserves a little more each year through additional forest expansion.”