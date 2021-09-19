Belgium’s famed Hallerbos becomes a nature reserve...

Every year, the event is a huge attraction, and the Flemish nature authority ANB lays on extra parking places, portable toilets and shuttle buses from Halle railway station for tourists coming to visit.
The recognition as a full nature reserve must now ensure the protection the forest deserves.
“As part of the Flemish Action Plan Ecological Defragmentation, together with the Minister of Mobility, I want to realise the construction of an eco-recreaduct across the Brussels Ring,” Demir said.
“That eco-recreaduct bridge will connect the two halves of the Hallerbos,” she added. “In the next three winters, we will connect the Hallerbos with the nearby nature reserves a little more each year through additional forest expansion.”