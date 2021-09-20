   
Flanders launches dementia plan with focus on improving home care
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 20 September, 2021
Latest News:
‘Transforming Brussels’: Car Free Sunday a success...
Heritage Days bring 40,000 cultural visits in one...
FAQ: The Belgian Covid Safe Ticket...
Flanders launches dementia plan with focus on improving...
STIB has given out 534 fines for not...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 20 September 2021
    ‘Transforming Brussels’: Car Free Sunday a success
    Heritage Days bring 40,000 cultural visits in one weekend
    FAQ: The Belgian Covid Safe Ticket
    Flanders launches dementia plan with focus on improving home care
    STIB has given out 534 fines for not wearing a mask this year
    Belgian far-right party launches own app to ‘break censorship’
    Low-rate VAT for hospitality industry will end on 1 October
    Majority of companies want employees back in the office more often
    Police launch major recruitment drive in Brussels
    Di Rupo urges the unvaccinated to ‘examine their conscience’
    36 Belgian cities and municipalities organise Car Free Sunday today
    New Covid-19 police order in force in Liège
    Belgium’s famed Hallerbos becomes a nature reserve
    Booster vaccination on its way in the US while the EU hesitates
    Wallonia considers Covid Safe Ticket in ‘very targeted’ sectors
    AA Gent is not and never will be for sale, says main sponsor
    First all-amateur team of space travellers succesfully returns to Earth
    Flanders no longer requires face masks at work, Brussels still does
    Give third shot to people in residential care centres, says Vandenbroucke
    Need computer assistance? Try the post office
    View more
    Share article:

    Flanders launches dementia plan with focus on improving home care

    Monday, 20 September 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    The Flemish government has launched its third dementia plan, which will see the use of dementia experts being extended to home care to help family carers, ahead of World Alzheimer’s Day.

    The new dementia plan 2021-2025 was announced by the Flemish Minister of Welfare, Public Health, Family and Poverty, Wouter Beke, and focuses on prevention, optimising the quality of care – inside people’s homes and in residential care centres -, and supporting informal caregivers.

    “I only see positive evolution when it comes to what the government is doing, and the attention this plan gives to home care is proportional to the number of people living at home,” Jurn Verschraegen, director of the Dementia Expertise Centre Flanders, told The Brussels Times.

    Around 141,000 people in Flanders and the Brussels Region have dementia, and according to a recent projection, this number could more than double to 283,000 by 2070, if there is no medication for the condition on the market or if preventive measures have not yet had an effect.

    Flanders is investing €159,500 to roll out the dementia quality framework in 20 residential care centres and home care organisations, with a goal to further optimise care and focus on the patient’s quality of life and resident satisfaction.

    ‘Desperately needed’

    A recent study by the research group Zorg rond het Levenseinde by the UGent and VUB showed that seven out of ten people with dementia live at home, whilst around four out of ten patients die at home as a result of the condition.

    Verschraegen highlighted that the most important addition to the dementia policy made in this third plan is the fact that the use of reference doctors for dementia, experts of the condition who are already active in care homes, will be made available in the home care sector.

    “These experts are made available to other colleagues in the field who are dealing with situations that are problematic in nature, to inform them about how they can realise their approach in a correct, person-oriented way,” said Verschraegen.

    “I think that there is a great evolution in this respect and that the focus on improving home care, something that was desperately needed, is finally anchored in this plan,” he added.

    Beke highlighted that elderly people are living at home for longer, which he stressed is a good thing, however, it means that when they do move to a residential care centre, they are often in serious need of care.

    “In order to meet these heavy care needs, we have raised the staffing standards considerably, so that we can absolutely guarantee the quality of care,” he said.

    The government is also committed to creating residential care neighbourhoods, to integrate the centres into the neighbourhood, giving residents more freedom.

    Increase knowledge

    The Flemish Government is looking to increase knowledge regarding the condition, not only among current but also future care professionals, including doctors, once again through the help of reference doctors, who can support general practitioners when it comes to making a timely diagnosis.

    It is also working on a prevention campaign that is intended to sensitise the population to healthier living, and in turn, possibly prevent dementia in some cases, and on a monitoring committee that will analyse and oversee the effectiveness of the policy as part of this third plan.

    Despite welcoming the “large progress”‘ that has been made through this plan, Verschraegen stressed that more needs to be done to inform possible dementia sufferers.

    “I think that giving adequate information at the right time to the right people with the right tone of voice is something that can be improved on,” he said.

    “When you are faced with dementia, there is a certain sense of shyness, you don’t dare ask other people the question, and it is only when you meet fellow sufferers and people in the same situation that a world opens up to you,” he added.