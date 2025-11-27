Belgian released after spending six months in Greek cell at Turkey's request

Greek police. © Wikimedia Commons

Greek authorities have released Isgender Göçmen, a Belgian of Turkish origin, after six months in pretrial detention.

Göçmen was arrested on 7 May while travelling in Greece following an Interpol “red notice” issued at the request of the Turkish government. The notice, which is non-binding, called for his location and provisional arrest.

Turkish authorities allege Göçmen has ties to the DHKP-C, a far-left group designated as terrorist by Ankara.

Concerns arose that the right-wing Greek government might use the case to secure concessions from President Erdogan’s administration, according to Bahar Kimyongür, a writer and translator closely involved in the case. Kimyongür described Greek authorities’ handling of the situation as troubling.

On Thursday, Greece’s Supreme Court ruled that Göçmen should be released without delay.

During the investigation, Interpol reportedly restricted access to his case file.