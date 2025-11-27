Journalists' association urges government to forgo copyright tax reform

© Belpress.com

The Association of Professional Journalists (AJP) has called on the government to abandon its planned reform of the taxation system for copyright earnings.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the AJP criticised the proposed measures included in the federal budget agreement, which it claims will “once again target the income of authors,” including journalists.

Currently, copyright earnings are taxed at a rate of 15%. This tax is calculated on gross earnings, but reduced by a 50% flat-rate expense allowance for the first tranche of income, up to €19,480. This arrangement reflects the financial reality for most journalists, the association explained.

The proposed reform would eliminate the flat-rate allowance, meaning gross earnings would be taxed at 15% without any deductions. According to the AJP, this change would effectively double the tax burden on copyright earnings for the majority of journalists.

Freelance journalists, who often rely on copyright earnings for as much as 50% of their income, would be even more severely affected. The association noted that freelancers are already financially vulnerable and warned that the reform would exacerbate their precarious situation.

The AJP has urged both the government and the federal parliament to reconsider the reform, stating it would “strike a heavy blow to the incomes of authors, particularly journalists.”