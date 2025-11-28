Three Dutchmen surrender in connection with Ostend murder attempt

Three Dutch suspects have been extradited to Belgium in connection with the investigation into an attempted murder in Ostend.

The case involves a shooting on 28 August in an apartment in the Voorhavenlaan area, in which a 17-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries. He was hospitalised in critical condition but soon recovered and was no longer in danger.

After the shooting, the suspects fled towards the Netherlands. Their vehicle’s number plate was detected by a camera near the Woensdrecht border crossing, leading to a police chase. Four men, all in their twenties and residing in the Netherlands, were arrested on the A16 motorway near Lage Zwaluwe in North Brabant.

Authorities believe the incident may be connected to the drug trade. A 25-year-old Dutchman opted for a swift extradition process and was transferred to Belgium in early October. He was charged with attempted murder by a Bruges investigating judge but maintained his right to silence, claiming he did not fire any shots.

The three remaining suspects, aged 22 and 20, have since been handed over to Belgian authorities and charged with attempted murder. The Bruges court has extended the custody of the trio.

Two of the 20-year-olds will remain imprisoned for at least another month, while the detention of the 22-year-old suspect was extended on Friday. His lawyer did not object to continued detention.

The hearing of the 25-year-old suspect has been postponed until 12 December at the defence’s request.