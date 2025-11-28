Russia threatens to 'completely block' WhatsApp

© Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

Russian authorities have threatened to completely block the WhatsApp messaging service, accusing it of failing to prevent criminal activities according to Moscow’s standards.

Meta, the US-based parent company of WhatsApp, did not immediately respond to the threat issued on Friday by Roskomnadzor, Russia’s telecommunications watchdog.

The threat follows Russia’s August decision to ban voice calls on WhatsApp as part of a broader crackdown on foreign social media platforms. Telegram faced similar restrictions at the time.

Critics have accused Moscow of attempting to push Russians toward state-controlled platforms instead.

Roskomnadzor claimed that WhatsApp was being used to organise and carry out terrorist acts, recruit individuals for such activities, and commit fraud and other crimes targeting Russian citizens. The agency warned that the service would face a complete ban if it failed to comply with Russian legislation.

WhatsApp is one of the two most popular messaging apps in Russia, alongside Telegram.

Authorities have demanded that WhatsApp and Telegram provide access to user data when requested by law enforcement, not only for fraud investigations but also to probe what Russia deems terrorist activities.

Russian officials further accused Ukraine’s security services of using these apps to recruit Russians for acts of sabotage inside the country, allegedly promising payment in return.

Human rights groups worry that increased control over messaging services could expand the Russian state’s surveillance and policing powers.