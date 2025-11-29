Dozens of women come forward accusing Leuven gynaecologist of sexual misconduct

Credit: Belga

A judicial investigation has been opened into a Leuven based gynaecologist following allegations of sexual misconduct.

A formal complaint has been lodged with the police, framing the accusations as breaches of sexual integrity, according to an official statement from the prosecutor’s office.

The statement urged potential victims to come forward, stating that criminal complaints can be filed with the police or judicial authorities, and assured that each report would be processed and investigated in coordination with specialised police units.

In recent days, dozens of women have come forward in various media outlets, alleging inappropriate behaviour by the gynaecologist.

The doctor in question has been suspended from both RZ Tienen and UZ Antwerpen hospitals where he had been practising.