   
‘Safety of LGBTQ+ youth not a priority,’ activist group argues
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels’ Covid-19 death rate three times higher than...
Belgium in Brief: What’s Your Backstory?...
No jail time for man who assaulted five...
Former financial worker wins Brussels Chocolatier of the...
Putin extends import ban on European food products...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 September 2021
    Brussels’ Covid-19 death rate three times higher than in Flanders
    Belgium in Brief: What’s Your Backstory?
    No jail time for man who assaulted five police officers
    Former financial worker wins Brussels Chocolatier of the Year
    Putin extends import ban on European food products
    Wallonia will ‘clearly’ require Covid Safe Ticket soon, says Health Minister
    Aldi and Lidl join agreement to stop selling broiler chickens
    ‘Safety of LGBTQ+ youth not a priority,’ activist group argues
    Cycling World Championships: Belgium just misses time trial top spot
    Three Belgian resistance heroes honoured with a statue
    Over 850 fines for littering cigarettes in City of Brussels since 2019
    Air pollution increases risk and symptoms of Covid-19
    Liège to host the ‘House of Giants’ exhibit on child safety
    Study: 23 harmful pesticides in Belgian bedrooms
    Escaped juvenile suspect in murder case is found
    Covid-19: Number of patients in hospital drops below 700
    From consent to burden of proof: Belgium reforms sexual criminal law
    ‘Striking’ rise in new vaccinations in the Netherlands after expansion Covid pass
    US to lift travel ban for EU and UK citizens in November
    Four Belgians beat padel world record by 7 minutes
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Safety of LGBTQ+ youth not a priority,’ activist group argues

    Wednesday, 22 September 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    LGBTQ protest Brussels. Credit: Jilke Tielemans/The Brussels Times

    In response to the recent youth work’s operating budget being revealed, an activist group has said the safety of LGBTQ+ youth in Flanders is not a priority for the region’s government.

    Last Wednesday, Flemish Youth Minister Benjamin Dalle announced he would free up an additional €1.54 million in extra support for youth work, but this announcement failed to specifically mention LGBTQ+ youth, according to Wel Jong Niet Hetero, an LGBTQ+ youth federation.

    “The safety of LGBTQ+ youth is not a priority. While every day we notice that the need and quantity of questions from young people are skyrocketing,” Joppe De Campeneere, a Wel Jong Niet Hetero spokesperson wrote in a press release.

    The organisation has also created a hashtag #SafetyNotFound and launched a petition, asking the Flemish government for a real investment in the safety of LGBTQ+ youth.

    Ahead of operating subsidies for youth associations being allocated for the 2022-2025 period, recognised associations could apply for support up until 1 January 2021.

    The Department of Culture, Youth and Media as well as three advisory committees with external experts then examined these policy notes. Based on their findings, advice was given to Dalle for what financial support should be given to each federation.

    As part of the new operating budget, it was announced that, alongside six other organisations, Wel Jong Niet Hetero’s funding would be cut, which is what sparked the organisation’s claims.

    Related News

     

    In response to the claims that the government is neglecting the safety and rights of these youths, Dalle put out a statement offering transparency on his decision and stressing the “great importance he attaches to the position of LGBTQ+ in society and youth work.”

    “We regret the comments made by the organisation about the minister’s stance on this subject, especially as the minister allocated more funds than was recommended by the committee,” Dalle’s spokesperson told The Brussels Times.

    ‘Objective allocation’

    The statement made by Dalle specified that the committee gave a negative assessment of the application submitted by Wel Jong Niet Hetero and that he was advised to cut the funding from €224,017 in 2021 to €152,784.54.

    “A lot of questions were raised within the committee about how the organisation is operating,” Dalle’s spokesperson said.

    However, because of the “importance of the themes around which Wel Jong Niet Hetero is active,” the sharp decrease in subsidies that was recommended by the committee was limited by Dalle, who cut back the funding to 90% of the original amount: €201,613.3 euros.

    According to the group, the reduction of the operational resources is in sharp contrast with the indignant reactions from the Flemish ministers when an incident of hatred or violence against LGBTQ+ people appears in the media.

    “I understand the disappointment of the organisation. At the same time, we have to deal responsibly with resources allocated by the government and the procedures that ensure an objective allocation of public funds,” Dalle said, adding that “it is important for the organisation to deal with the negative assessment of the advisory committee.”

    Dalle stressed that the government will also continue to engage with the organisation in the coming months about how they operate and “how they can further professionalise.”