Belgian soldier dies during exercises in Lithuania: Defence ministry offers no clarity

The circumstances surrounding the death of a young Belgian soldier during a mortar training exercise in Lithuania remain unclear, Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken and Defence Chief Fred Vansina confirmed on Sunday.

The soldier, 22-year-old D. Van Der Velden of the Artillery Battalion in Brasschaat, sustained severe injuries on Friday around 14:30 during a military training exercise in Pabrade, eastern Lithuania. He was part of the Forward Land Forces (FLF) mission aimed at defending NATO’s eastern flank, which runs until January.

Medical aid was administered on-site before Van Der Velden was transported by ambulance to the university hospital in Vilnius. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday afternoon.

Both the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office and a specialised Defence team working with munitions are investigating the cause of the accident. No timeline for the conclusion of the investigation has been provided.

The Belgian military halted the training exercise immediately after the incident occurred, though Belgian troops remain stationed in Lithuania as part of the mission. Approximately 200 Belgian soldiers are part of the detachment, but it is not yet known how many were present during the incident.

Van Der Velden’s family travelled to Lithuania on Saturday to bid farewell at the hospital. They are returning to Belgium on Sunday evening, while arrangements for repatriating his body are still being finalised.

Minister Francken expressed deep sorrow: “Defence is profoundly affected. Behind every soldier we send out stands a family, friends, and loved ones. We bid them farewell knowing the risks but always hope for their safe return. All we can do now is honour him with the respect he deserves.”

On Sunday, Fabrice Debersaques, commanding officer of Van Der Velden’s battalion, shared a personal reflection on the late soldier. Van Der Velden joined the military at 19, later specialising as a mortar operator. He had aspired to contribute to the Land Forces and had achieved his goal.

“At first, he seemed reserved, but he always proved to be a dedicated team player,” Debersaques said. “He was deeply committed, exceptionally polite, and passionate about his work as a soldier. He never hesitated to tackle the toughest tasks. His passing is an immense loss, and the platoon will always remember him as the joyful person he was.”

