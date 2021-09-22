   
Belgium’s care centre residents will get third vaccine dose
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 September, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium’s care centre residents will get third vaccine...
‘Tit for tat’: Belgium promises tougher punishments for...
Brussels’ Covid-19 death rate three times higher than...
Belgium in Brief: What’s Your Backstory?...
No jail time for man who assaulted five...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 September 2021
    Belgium’s care centre residents will get third vaccine dose
    ‘Tit for tat’: Belgium promises tougher punishments for violence against police
    Brussels’ Covid-19 death rate three times higher than in Flanders
    Belgium in Brief: What’s Your Backstory?
    No jail time for man who assaulted five police officers
    Former financial worker wins Brussels Chocolatier of the Year
    Putin extends import ban on European food products
    Wallonia will ‘clearly’ require Covid Safe Ticket soon, says Health Minister
    Aldi and Lidl join agreement to stop selling broiler chickens
    ‘Safety of LGBTQ+ youth not a priority,’ activist group argues
    Cycling World Championships: Belgium just misses time trial top spot
    Three Belgian resistance heroes honoured with a statue
    Over 850 fines for littering cigarettes in City of Brussels since 2019
    Air pollution increases risk and symptoms of Covid-19
    Liège to host the ‘House of Giants’ exhibit on child safety
    Study: 23 harmful pesticides in Belgian bedrooms
    Escaped juvenile suspect in murder case is found
    Covid-19: Number of patients in hospital drops below 700
    From consent to burden of proof: Belgium reforms sexual criminal law
    ‘Striking’ rise in new vaccinations in the Netherlands after expansion Covid pass
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s care centre residents will get third vaccine dose

    Wednesday, 22 September 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    People living in residential care centres in Belgium will receive a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine, announced the Interministerial Health Conference on Wednesday.

    Based on the advice of the Superior Health Council, the country’s different health ministers have given the go-ahead for a third shot for residents of residential care homes, meaning they will receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s or Moderna’s vaccine.

    “With this, we provide an additional layer of protection to our most vulnerable,” announced Flemish Health Minister Wouter Beke on Twitter. “We are keeping our finger on the pulse and remain vigilant in the fight against the coronavirus.”


    However, there is still some uncertainty about the usefulness of a third vaccination dose for people over 85 years old living at home, according to Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

    “We want to weigh all the data very carefully again,” he told VRT. “People in residential care homes were the first to be vaccinated and it is very clear that they could very well use a third shot to boost their resilience.”

    With this decision, the group of care centre residents will be added to the group of people with a weakened immune system who are also receiving a third shot.

    “The group is indeed being expanded,” said Beke. “On the one hand, we want to provide oxygen to society, but on the other hand, we also want to protect our weakest people.”

    The Interministerial Health conference will meet again to discuss a possible third dose for people over 85 years old still living at home, Beke’s cabinet told The Brussels Times.