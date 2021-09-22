Small airplane crashes near airport in Limburg, pilot (59) dies

On Wednesday afternoon, a small motorised airplane crashed in a field next to the Aero-Kiewit airport in the Limburg province.

The pilot, a 59-year-old man from the municipality of Zonhoven, did not survive the crash, reports local news outlet Het Belang van Limburg.

The aircraft ended up in a field alongside the airport on the Luchtvaartstraat, but it is not yet clear how it could have crashed.

The local police Limburg Region Hoofdstad (LRH) and the fire brigade as well as the emergency services of the zone Zuid-West Limburg went to the scene, reports the Belga news agency.

The pilot was a member of the local flying club Aero-Kiewit, a small airport in Kiewit near Hasselt, which is well-known as the area where the Pukkelpop festival is organised every year.

A witness saw that the plane still wanted to land on the field of the club, but suddenly made a go-around a few metres above the ground.

“We saw the plane going back up,” the witness told the newspaper. “I thought at the time that it was going to take off and land again. But then it suddenly went down and crashed onto the field.”

The police notified the Air Accident Investigation Unit, which will conduct the investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

The Brussels Times