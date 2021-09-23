Slight rise in Covid-19 infections, decrease in hospitalisations...

Whilst the number of new coronavirus infections is continuing to increase, the number of hospitalisations as a result of the virus is slowly decreasing.

Between 13 and 19 September, an average of 2,057 new coronavirus infections were detected per day, a 5% increase compared with the previous week, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Thursday morning.

However, the average number of tests that were performed daily also increased, by 11%, to 47,213.1, while the positivity rate has slowly started to drop, and now sits at 4.8%, a 0.3% decrease since last week.

During the same period, the average number of people dying per day from the virus now sits at 6, a 19% decrease compared to last week. This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,533.

Between 16 and 22 September, on average, 56.7 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, a 3% decrease since the previous week.

On Wednesday, a total of 689 people were in hospitals due to an infection (five more than on Tuesday), including 217 patients being treated in intensive care (+3), with 129 on a ventilator (+3).

The virus reproduction rate has come down slightly to 0.94. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is lower than 1, it means that the epidemic is slowing down.

The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has increased slightly after several days of this figures gradually decreasing and now sits at 244.5 over the past 14 days.

As of Tuesday, more than 8.5 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 86% of the adult population, and 74% of the total population.

Meanwhile, more than 8.3 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 85% of the adult population in Belgium, and 72% of the total population.

As the vaccination campaign across Belgium is coming to a halt, these figures rarely increase on a daily basis.

The Brussels Times