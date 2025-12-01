City of Brussels tightens security around the Crèche

Illustration picture shows the Christmas nativity scene at the Brussels Grand-Place/ Grote Markt, Monday 01 December 2025. Since the unveiling last Friday, the nativity scene titled 'Fabrics of the Nativity', designed by Brussels based German artist Victoria-Maria, has been criticized for a display deemed too simplistic. The traditional wooden stable has been replaced by a furnished stable under a glass conservatory. Inside are life-size figures constructed from linen, satin and velvet, made with scraps and recycled materials. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The City of Brussels has increased security around the nativity scene on the Grand-Place after the head of the figurine representing Baby Jesus was stolen on Saturday morning.

The theft, first reported by La DH, was confirmed by the office of Brussels mayor Philippe Close (PS). Details of the new security measures have not been disclosed.

The nativity scene is part of the Winter Wonders event but has faced criticism since its unveiling. Many reactions were provoked by the fabric-covered faces of the figures.

Georges-Louis Bouchez, president of the MR party, criticised the display for not adhering to Christian traditions, even calling the figures “zombies”.

The artist behind the nativity scene defended the work, explaining it was intended to “highlight Belgium’s cultural textile heritage.” Mayor Philippe Close stated on Friday that collaboration with church authorities aimed to preserve the Christian symbol while giving it a modern touch.

Following the weekend theft, Brussels authorities decided to step up security. The mayor’s office declined to describe the measures, citing concern over effectiveness.