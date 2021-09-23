European Quarter will be centre stage for Bright Brussels Festival

The streets of Brussels will be covered in lights at the end of October as the Bright Brussels Festival returns, with a special focus on less-touristic parts of the city for the 2021 edition.

Sixteen “immersive and playful artistic works” will appear in the city for ten evenings from 28 October to 6 November 2021.

“For ten days instead of the usual four, the people of Brussels and visitors to our region can wander through its various neighbourhoods and admire works by artists from Brussels and abroad, most of which have never been exhibited before,” explained Brussels’ Minister-President Rudi Vervoort. “I wish everyone a wonderful journey through the streets of our capital as they discover the latest instalment of the Bright Brussels festival.”

For this year’s edition, the festival will take over the Royal and European Quarters. A special light installation is planned for the pedestrianised area in front of the European Parliament area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bright Brussels (@brightbrussels)

A second collaboration will see Belgium’s Royal Palace become the stage for a large-scale mapping operation by Belgian artists.

Various fringe events will be organised around the festival, including nighttime events in museums and shops, food stalls, DJ sets and workshops.

“What a pleasure it is to be together again – after the long months of waiting – for these ten days of the Bright festival,” said Brussels Minister of Transport and Public Works Elke Van den Brandt. “It’s the perfect way to enhance your early autumn walks and discover or rediscover our capital.”

The festival’s enclosed areas will only be accessible by presenting a valid Covid Safe Ticket. More information can be found here.

The Brussels Times