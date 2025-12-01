Bankruptcies reach new highs in November

Interior of a discount shop during bankruptcy.

A total of 952 companies went bankrupt in Belgium last month, making it the worst November on record, according to business information firm GraydonCreditsafe.

The number of bankruptcies was 15% higher than in November 2024.

The sharp increase was attributed partly to the fact that the Autumn holidays took place in October this year, as most business courts held more hearing days in November.

Over the first eleven months of 2025, 10,583 companies filed for bankruptcy. This was the second-highest figure ever recorded, following 2013.

Flanders saw a record-breaking 5,993 bankruptcies between January and November this year.

This year's bankruptcies have endangered 23,453 jobs across Belgium.

The construction, real estate, and transport sectors are on track to register record numbers of bankruptcies this year, GraydonCreditsafe reported.