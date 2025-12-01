Africalia celebrates its 25th anniversary in Brussels on 4-6 December

© Africalia.be

The Africalia cultural cooperation organisation kicks off the celebration of its 25th anniversary with an evening devoted to political dialogue at Flagey on 4 December.

This will be followed by roundtable discussions at the Halles de Schaerbeek on 5 December, and an Afro-brunch with DJs at KVS BOL on 6 December.

Founded in 2000, Africalia supports the growth of cultural and creative sectors, collaborating with partners in Africa, Belgium, and elsewhere.

The organisation strengthens networks, artists, and entrepreneurs in various artistic disciplines such as performing arts, visual arts, audiovisual productions, and literature, with a focus on professionalising cultural industries in Africa.

Africalia operates in Burkina Faso, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, and Uganda. It also works with cultural institutions in Belgium to amplify African and Afro-descendant creative voices within the Belgian cultural landscape.

The political dialogue evening at Flagey will explore the relevance and impact of cultural cooperation amid political, economic, and climate transitions.

On 5 December, the roundtable discussions at the Halles de Schaerbeek will address topics such as digital opportunities, shifting geographies, cultural third spaces, and the concerning decline of civic spaces.

The programme on 6 December at KVS BOL will feature an Afro-brunch for families during the day, alongside screenings of short films created with Africalia’s support.

Visitors can also enjoy an ongoing exhibition of photographs and podcasts funded by the organisation.

The anniversary celebrations will conclude with performances by DJs Auncle Bolingo, Bo Meng, and NMSS.