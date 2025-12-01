The Lion of Waterloo to get a 200th anniversary facelift

Lion's Mound. © Wikimedia Commons

Renovation works begin today at the Lion’s Mound in Waterloo, with over €0.5 million allocated to refreshing one of Belgium’s most iconic monuments, according to the Buildings Agency.

The renovation includes cleaning the nearly 200-year-old statue, with completion expected by next spring.

According to Vanessa Matz, Minister in charge of State Property Management, the works aim to ensure visitor safety and preserve this important Belgian landmark ahead of its bicentenary.

Maintenance of the access to the mound involves reinforcing handrails and staircase railings, repairing or replacing broken steps, and cleaning or repairing the lion statue as needed, the Buildings Agency explained.

The Lion's Mound is a large conical artificial hill built on the Battlefield of Waterloo.

Towering 40 metres high and featuring 226 steps, it was constructed in 1826 on the orders of King William I of the Netherlands, who then ruled Belgium. It was erected to commemorate the spot where Prince William, the king's eldest son, was reportedly wounded on 18 June 1815, according to the Waterloo Battlefield Domain.

The Battle of Waterloo pitted Napoleon’s French army against British-led forces commanded by the Duke of Wellington. The lion symbolises the victory of the monarchies.

The site attracts about 175,000 visitors annually.