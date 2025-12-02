Vlerick ranks 25th among Europe's top business schools

(c) Vlerick Business School Gent

Vlerick Business School in Ghent has claimed the 25th spot in the Financial Times “European Business School” ranking, which lists the top 100 business schools in Europe.

The top five institutions remain largely unchanged from last year, with France’s Insead leading the list. Insead operates campuses in Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. HEC Paris and the London Business School come second and third, followed by ESCP Business School and IESE Business School, which swapped places compared to the previous year.

Belgium’s highest-ranking school is Vlerick Business School, climbing from 33rd place last year to 25th this year. Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management follows in 54th place. This marks a recovery for Solvay, which fell to 78th last year but has now moved closer to the top 50.

The Antwerp Management School ranks 55th after gaining two places this year. The Louvain School of Management at UCLouvain takes 85th place, dropping from its 67th position last year. The Business and Economics faculty of the University of Antwerp rounds out the rankings in 99th place.

The Financial Times compiles this annual ranking of European business schools based on factors such as the number and quality of programmes offered.