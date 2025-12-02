Brussels political crisis: PS open to Les Engagés taking lead from MR

PS chairman Paul Magnette talks to the press ahead of a meeting of PS, Wednesday 30 April 2025, in Wangenies, Fleurus. Credit: Belga

The Socialist Party (PS) has confirmed it will support a new attempt to form a regional Brussels Government led by Les Engagés, PS leaders Paul Magnette said on Tuesday.

Magnette made his remarks during an interview on local broadcaster BX1, highlighting the party’s consistent involvement in all initiatives of this kind. He emphasised that this approach will not change in the future.

For several weeks, Georges-Louis Bouchez, leader of the liberal MR, has been trying to broker a deal in Brussels but has failed to make progress.

The region has now set a new Belgian record for the longest time without a government, exceeding 541 days.

Yvan Verougstraete, leader of Les Engagés, recently gave the MR ten days to find a solution. If no agreement is reached within this time frame, alternative pathways will need to be explored.

Magnette expressed scepticism about what could be achieved within the ten-day deadline but assured that PS would participate in any new initiative by Les Engagés.

He blamed MR for the current political deadlock, stating that "everyone shares some responsibility," but called MR "undisputedly the main culprit" due to its leadership during the process.

The PS leader also criticised Bouchez for his conduct, accusing him of pressuring coalition partners without considering their demands or electoral outcomes.

Magnette further condemned Bouchez’s decision to leave for Qatar amidst the political impasse, calling it "the height of shamelessness".

According to Magnette, MR’s insistence on forming a right-wing government goes against the will of Brussels voters. He argued that this stubbornness is a significant part of the problem.

Magnette reiterated the general agreement among all French-speaking parties in rejecting collaboration with the Flemish nationalist N-VA party in forming a majority government. Since the beginning, PS has firmly opposed the inclusion of N-VA.

However, Open VLD, the Flemish liberal party, views N-VA’s participation as crucial for creating a majority in Flanders.

Meanwhile, Elke Van den Brandt, a leader of the Green party, has been holding talks with all Dutch-speaking parties, with the exception of far-right Vlaams Belang, since last week.

On Tuesday, a group called "Collective 541 - We Are Brussels" launched a manifesto, available online and published in The Brussels Times and Le Soir.

It invites all Brussels residents to add their signatures to demand urgent political action.

