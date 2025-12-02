Belgium in Brief: The future of Europe in safe hands...?

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon.

As I write, another potential corruption scandal is breaking at the heart of the EU institutions. Each one is shocking in its own way, but this one is possibly more so than many, as it involves that bastion of EU officialdom: the College of Europe.

The College of Europe is regarded as the finishing school for the EU diplomatic corps; a feeder school for aspiring young bureaucrats to become the elite of the elite in Europe. Alumni include some of the top officials in the European institutions, past and present.

If the tentacles of alleged fraud have now reached a place that supposedly espouses the ideals of the EU and claims to prepare its students to be high-flying public servants, then it's particularly dismaying. Or maybe, ironically, it's particularly appropriate.

The EU institutions need to seriously get a grip on corruption. There has been much talk but little action. Indeed, only recently, the EU parliament was found to be pushing back robustly against Belgian authorities trying to conduct investigations and speak to witnesses – effectively telling the police to get back in their box and stop causing trouble.

This is not just about isolated incidents. This goes to the heart of the way the EU and its politicians are viewed. Is it any wonder that the public has little trust in the EU and its decision makers, and that, as a result, they seek out 'alternative' solutions?

If, as it looks, it's now blighting an institution that supposedly fosters the future of Europe, then an already disillusioned electorate would be forgiven for thinking there's no hope.

We will have to await the outcome of the investigation and any potential charges, and of course, there may be an innocent explanation for everything. However, if this is the example being set to ambitious potential leaders, then is it any wonder things don't change?

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

College of Europe rector Federica Mogherini has been arrested in an investigation into suspected fraud related to EU-funded training for junior diplomats. Read more.

To mark 542 days without a government in the Brussels-Capital Region, nearly 200 prominent Brussels residents have signed an open letter calling for action. The Brussels Times has published the letter here in full.

Read more.

By trying to modernise a familiar Christmas symbol, the city has sparked a broader argument that now pushes Brussels to reconsider how the nativity scene should be presented in future. Read more.

"If a uniform is mandatory and women shouldn't be wearing a scarf, fine: don't hire them. But stop excluding." Read more.

From the cost and the different contracts to solar panels and more, energy matters concern everyone. But the complexity of the details can be daunting. Read more.

The Brussels Times Magazine has scored a double triumph on the international beer-writing circuit. Read more.

Check out the best upcoming gigs in Brussels for you and your friends not to miss. Read more.