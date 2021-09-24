   
Coronavirus vaccines donated by Belgium arrived in Uganda
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 24 September, 2021
Latest News:
Coronavirus vaccines donated by Belgium arrived in Uganda...
Flood of requests for wolf-proof fences...
Firefighters pelted with stones during call-out in Brussels...
More than 130 Belgians to be recalled from...
Florida property magnate named new US ambassador to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 24 September 2021
    Coronavirus vaccines donated by Belgium arrived in Uganda
    Flood of requests for wolf-proof fences
    Firefighters pelted with stones during call-out in Brussels
    More than 130 Belgians to be recalled from La Palma due to volcanic eruption
    Florida property magnate named new US ambassador to Belgium
    ‘Urgent’ change in forest management needed to avoid floods
    Belgian start-up claims new technology could halve world CO2 textile emissions
    Leaked emails show Flemish government asked to stop communication about PFOS pollution from 3M factory
    Bank accounts of 295 terrorists in Belgium frozen
    Brussels among last dark red zones in Europe as travel map turns orange
    Number of new Covid-19 infections remains above 2,000
    Public transport services to be disrupted by national demonstration
    Cheat Sheet: How does today’s strike impact me?
    Suspect arrested for murder of resident (85) in Brussels care home
    Chronically ill made fewer doctor visits during pandemic
    European Quarter will be centre stage for Bright Brussels Festival
    Parliament concerned by welfare of animals exported from EU
    ‘Hit them in their wallet’: seize cars of street racers says Groen Party
    European Commission launches consultation on air quality based on new WHO guidelines
    Europe one step closer to a ‘universal charger’ system
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus vaccines donated by Belgium arrived in Uganda

    Friday, 24 September 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    The donated vaccines upon arrival in Uganda. Credit: Enabel

    Belgium has donated 153,900 coronavirus vaccines to Uganda specifically to help step up the vaccination campaign for teachers so schools can be reopened to more than 10 million pupils.

    The donation was in response to the Ugandan government’s request for assistance from the European Union to receive Covid-19 vaccines, specifically to administer the second dose of AstraZeneca to vaccinate the 162,026 teachers who received the first dose.

    “By vaccinating teachers we contribute to providing renewed access to education for as many children, youngsters and students in Uganda, as quickly as possible,” Minister of Development Cooperation, Meryame Kitir said.

    Uganda has experienced a new wave of coronavirus infections in recent months, and as a result of the low vaccination rate – according to Our Wold in Data, just 0.9% of the total population has been fully vaccinated – and the low availability of vaccines, it had to take drastic measures, including closing schools.

    According to Enabel – the Belgian Development Agency in charge of logistics and coordination with the Ugandan authorities – the impact on students in primary and secondary education has been particularly severe, as they have not been to school for 18 months.

    Meanwhile, distance learning is hardly possible due to the lack of equipment and internet connection.

    Solidarity ‘needed to exit crisis’

    Uganda has asked for an additional 100,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be donated so teachers in rural areas can be given full protection without having to transport themselves twice.

    Kitir said Belgium’s focus for the next deliveries and donations should be on Africa and more specifically on its African partner countries, where access to vaccines is sorely lacking.

    “We can be very proud of the high vaccination coverage in our country. But at the same time, I remain very concerned because many people in vulnerable countries do not have access to a vaccine,” she said.

    “This virus has no borders. International solidarity and cooperation is the only way out of this health crisis. We will only be safe when everyone is safe,” Kitir added.

    In the coming weeks, another 190,000 Astra-Zeneca vaccines donated by the Belgian government will be transported from the country within the framework of the COVAX initiative, in cooperation with UNICEF.