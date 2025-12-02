STIB calls for sustainable solutions to homelessness in Brussels

A tent put up in the streets by a homeless person, near the Poverello homeless shelter in Marolles, Brussels. © BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

One year after its launch, Includo, a social outreach service by Brussels public transport operator Stib, has supported 300 homeless and vulnerable individuals using its network.

The service, which comprises 23 agents and three managers, seeks to assist homeless individuals and drug users in stations, while improving the experience of passengers. Between November 2024 and October 2023, the team conducted regular interventions for 300 people.

Includo carried out 5,700 visits in its first year, responding to the growing presence of homeless and vulnerable individuals on Brussels’ transport network. By connecting these individuals to support organisations, it acts as a crucial bridge between people in distress and the required social services.

The outreach team operates from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m., providing immediate assistance and guidance towards appropriate facilities. Members of the team have received extensive training, both internally and through partners such as Infirmiers de rue and Bruss’Help.

Additionally, they interact with organisations that specialise in homelessness and addiction, such as SamuSocial and DoucheFlux.

While Stib commends the efforts of Includo and related teams, it emphasises the urgent need for sufficient shelter capacity in Brussels.

According to Bruss’Help, homelessness in the capital increased by 25% between 2023 and 2024.

Stib stresses the need for coordinated, sustainable solutions to address the growing number of people facing extreme hardship.