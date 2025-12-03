Brussels car-sharing company Poppy enters leasing market

A car of car-sharing service Poppy is pictured in Brussels, on Tuesday, 09 May 2023. Credit: Belga

Poppy, the car-sharing company owned by Brussels-based holding D’Ieteren, is entering the leasing market.

The company announced on Wednesday that Poppy Lease is being launched after three years of development under the test name MyPop.

Customers of Poppy Lease can choose vehicles from D’Ieteren brands such as Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat and Cupra, with contract durations ranging from 1 to 24 months.

The service also allows customers to switch vehicle models during their contract term, offering a mobility solution that adapts to changing personal or professional needs.

