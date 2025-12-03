Two men sentenced in Mechelen for selling drugs

The trial took place at Mechelen Criminal Court. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The court in Mechelen has convicted two men of drug trafficking, imposing prison sentences and fines.

The men were caught at the end of June by officers conducting surveillance near a playground.

They were observed selling drugs and, upon being searched, were found in possession of cannabis, grip bags, large amounts of cash, and multiple mobile phones.

The phones were examined, revealing evidence of involvement in larger-scale drug sales. During questioning, both men exercised their right to remain silent.

One man, previously convicted five times in the last eighteen months, faced a prosecution demand for three years in prison and a fine of €8,000.

Though he admitted to the trafficking, his lawyer argued that rehabilitation would be more beneficial than imprisonment. The judge deemed further chances unsuitable and sentenced him to two years in prison and an €8,000 fine.

The second man had no prior convictions, leading the prosecution to request two years in prison and a €12,000 fine.

The judge instead imposed a 20-month suspended sentence with probation and an €8,000 fine, of which €6,800 was deferred.

He is required to undergo residential rehabilitation, seek employment, and abstain from alcohol, drugs, and medication misuse. Regular urine tests must also be conducted at his own expense, and €4,800 was forfeited.