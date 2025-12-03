Who were the most streamed artists on Spotify this year in Belgium?

Congoloese-French singer GIMS was the most listened to artist in Belgium.

French-Congolese singer GIMS was the most streamed artist on Spotify in Belgium over the past year, the platform revealed on Wednesday.

GIMS, formerly known as Maître Gims, topped Belgium’s list of most-streamed artists. The remaining spots in the top five were taken by Jul, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Damso.

Brussels rapper Damso was the most listened to Belgian artist on Spotify in Belgium in 2025. He released his sixth studio album, BĒYĀH, this year.

It is the second most streamed album by a Belgian artist among Belgian listeners, and is also the most popular Belgian album in France (12th).

Pommelien Thijs is tenth in this ranking, making her the second most popular Belgian artist in Belgium.

The Flemish singer's track ‘Atlas’ is the third most listened to song in Belgium this year, after Ordinary by Alex Warren and Messy by Lola Young.

Hamza's KYKY2BONDY is the second most listened to Belgian track in this ranking. It is also the third most listened to track in France, and therefore the highest-ranked Belgian track in France.

Lost Frequencies is once again the most listened to Belgian artist by Spotify users worldwide.

His track Black Friday (pretty like the sun) is the most listened to track by a Belgian artist worldwide and the third most listened to Belgian track by Belgian audiences. His album All Stand Together is the highest-ranking album by a Belgian artist worldwide.

Globally, Bad Bunny took the title of most-streamed artist from Taylor Swift. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer had previously held the title in 2020, 2021, and 2022, before Swift took over for two years.

The highest-ranked Belgian artist worldwide was Brussels DJ Lost Frequencies. The global number-one song for 2025 was Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

Spotify reported a surge in popularity for both local and female artists this year. Local music streams in Belgium grew by 14% compared to last year, while global streams of Belgian female artists rose by an impressive 89%.

Users can now access their personalised Wrapped lists, showing their most listened-to artists and songs of the year.

As part of the campaign, Spotify also released streaming figures for Belgium and the rest of the world.

This year, Spotify has faced numerous controversies. These include ongoing accusations of low artist remuneration, using AI to create fake artists posing as real, and CEO Daniel Ek's recent investment in arms companies.

Ek, the Swedish co-founder of Spotify, announced he would step down as CEO to become the executive chair from 1 January 2026.

