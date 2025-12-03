Dealer tries to sell drugs to police in Antwerp

Skyline of Antwerp. Credit: Belga

A street dealer in Antwerp attempted to sell drugs to undercover police officers this weekend, according to a statement released by local police on Wednesday.

The man was arrested twice within two days for the same offence.

Authorities confirmed he had been apprehended around thirty times since last year for drug-related activity and is residing in the country irregularly.

On Saturday, members of the neighbourhood support team (WOT), dressed in civilian clothing, were approached by the dealer, who offered them cannabis.

The officers seized seventeen bags of cannabis in small-user amounts and brought the suspect to court for expedited legal proceedings. The Immigration Office was also notified.

The next day, the same man was caught again following a brief pursuit. Police found him in possession of ten grams of cannabis.

He reportedly violated the conditions set after his first arrest, prompting officials to draft a separate police report.