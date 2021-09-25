Third vaccine shot to be offered to all 65 and older in Belgium

Following the inter-ministerial health meeting on Saturday, it has been decided to offer all people aged 65 and older in Belgium a third vaccine dose against the coronavirus.

Dit heeft de IMC beslist:

– Alle 65+'ers zullen een 3de prik kunnen krijgen

– We starten volgende week al met de uitnodigingen voor de 85+ers. Voor de overige jaren bekijken we nog de voorwaarden en de procedure. Zo beschermen we hen die het het meest nodig hebben. — Wouter Beke (@wbeke) September 25, 2021

The invitations for the third injection will be sent out in the coming weeks, firstly to people aged 85 and older, according to Flanders health Minister Wouter Beke. “For the other age groups, we will examine the conditions and process.”

According to the latest figures from Sciensano, Belgium’s national health institute, between 81 and 92% of people over the age of 85 in Belgium are fully vaccinated.

For the age group 75 to 84, the figures vary between 81 and 96% and in the 65-74 age group, the figure is between 80 and 96%.

The Brussels Times