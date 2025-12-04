Belgians financially 'resilient' but budget cuts threaten most vulnerable - report

Protesters pictured during a joint demonstration in Brussels against Arizona government cuts on Tuesday 14 October 2025. Credit: Belga

A new report has found that Belgians are financially resilient – but those at the highest risk of poverty face serious threats to their livelihoods due to the Federal Government's austerity measures.

The European Consumer Payment Report by Intrum was published on Thursday, looking into the financial habits of Belgian residents.

It found that eight out of ten Belgians paid their bills on time in 2025, the highest level since 2019. In 2023, only 65% of Belgian consumers reported paying their bills on time.

Belgium ranks fourth out of 20 European countries in the study, which surveyed more than 20,000 consumers across Europe, including 1,000 in Belgium.

Among Belgian respondents, 20% said they are concerned about current economic events, 36% are postponing major purchases such as houses or cars, and 55% save monthly to build emergency funds due to fears of job loss or reduced purchasing power.

Intrum categorises consumers into three groups. Less than 10% of Belgians are deemed "fragile", struggling to meet financial obligations and highly vulnerable to economic shocks.

Around 60% manage to live within their means but have minimal reserves to face unexpected challenges. Just under a third are categorised as "resilient", maintaining stable and robust financial situations.

Surprisingly, only 37% of households with annual incomes exceeding €60,000 fall into the "resilient" category.

Intrum emphasises that income alone is not a reliable indicator of financial health, with saving habits, debt management skills, financial literacy, and stress management playing more significant roles.

The report places Belgians at the top of its money management index, highlighting their strong financial resilience.

However, the federal budget agreement’s planned austerity measures could threaten the purchasing power of those in the "fragile" category.

Additionally, the gradual reduction of unemployment benefits is expected to demand significant improvements to financial management skills among vulnerable groups, posing a major challenge for both individuals and authorities, warns Guy Colpaert, managing director of Intrum Benelux.

Intrum stresses the importance of a targeted government campaign to quickly strengthen the resilience of vulnerable groups.