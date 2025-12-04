Bright start to the day but chances of rain in the evening

Sunrise on a winter morning in Sint Maria Lierde. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Thursday morning will be mostly dry across Belgium, with some drizzle in the Ardennes and clearer skies in the northeast that could last into the afternoon, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI).

In other parts of the country, cloud cover will increase throughout the day, bringing rain from the west. Areas in the east will likely see rain by the evening.

Temperatures will range from as low as 3°C in the High Fens to 8–9°C in the centre and northeast.

Thursday evening, the rain will persist temporarily in multiple locations but will give way to clearer skies overnight in the west and north. Elsewhere, low clouds, occasional mist, and intermittent drizzle may continue.

Friday morning is expected to be foggy in many areas. During the day, most places will stay dry with patches of clear skies.

The Ardennes and Belgian Lorraine, however, will remain overcast with possible drizzle.

Temperatures during the day will vary between 3°C and 8°C, accompanied by a light to moderate southerly wind. Overnight, a weather front will pass, and wet snow may fall in the High Ardennes.

On Saturday, conditions will be mostly cloudy with showers or periods of rainfall expected. Daytime temperatures will range from 6°C to 11°C.

Winds will be moderate inland and strong or very strong along the coast, with gusts of up to 55 km/h possible.