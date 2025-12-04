Eleven hospitalised after fire at Ypres asylum centre

Ypres. Credit: Belga / Kurt Desplenter

A fire broke out at an asylum centre in Ypres on Thursday morning, prompting the evacuation of residents, with eleven people taken to hospital.

The emergency services from the Westhoek region received the call just before 9am.

The blaze broke out on Thursday morning at the Fedasil reception centre on Kemmelseweg. Firefighters were called shortly before 9:00, and upon arrival, heavy smoke and visible flames were reported from one of the rooms.

Residents of the building were evacuated and temporarily relocated to another facility on-site. Four residents and seven staff members were taken to hospital as a precaution to check for smoke inhalation.

Authorities issued a BE-Alert asking locals to keep windows and doors closed and turn off ventilation systems due to the smoke.

The fire was fully extinguished by around 12:20. The Red Cross Flanders, in collaboration with the city of Ypres, is providing support for the 80 residents affected. The building has been completely destroyed.

Crews are still carrying out post-fire operations, and locals no longer need to keep doors and windows shut.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office in West Flanders has appointed a fire expert to investigate the cause of the incident.

