Belgium raises €300 million via new state bonds

Credit: Belga / Kristof Van Accom

The Belgian Debt Agency has raised over €300 million through the issuance of new government bonds.

Most of the interest was for the one-year bond, which offers a net interest rate of 1.4% (gross 2%).

Subscriptions for this bond amounted to nearly €248 million.

The ten-year bond, with a net interest rate of 2.24% (gross 3.2%), attracted over €52 million.

The agency primarily targets private investors with these bonds.

The previous issuance in September raised more than €440 million, offering a net rate of 1.33% for one-year bonds and 2.24% for ten-year bonds.

Earlier this year, the first two government bond issuances yielded noticeably lower amounts, generating €132 million and €140 million respectively.