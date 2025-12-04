Belgium to decide on Eurovision participation as Israel remains in competition

Singer Yuval Raphael who represented Israel at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest. Credit: © EBU/Sarah Louise Bennett

Israel will be allowed to participate in next year's Eurovision Song Contest following a secret ballot vote by members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) on Thursday.

The news was confirmed by the Flemish broadcaster, VRT, which added that it "regrets that the EBU is not doing more to restore the unifying character of the song contest."

Israel's participation in the competition has fuelled much debate amid the impact of Israel's war in Gaza, which has caused the death of over 70,000 people, according to figures by Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry.

The war was triggered by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, which saw around 1,200 people killed and 251 taken hostage.

The controversy surrounding Israel's participation reignited following the 2025 edition in May, amid speculations that the voting procedure was manipulated due to the disparity between the public and jury votes Israel received.

The EBU had initially scheduled a meeting in November to address Israel's participation, but this was postponed after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Instead, last month, the EBU unveiled new voting rules aimed at making the process more transparent and limiting the influence of countries and third parties on the votes.

During the meeting on Thursday in Geneva, representatives of the EBU members were asked to vote on whether they were "sufficiently content" with the new measures and safeguards without needing to vote on Israel's participation.

According to the EBU, a large majority of the Members agreed that the Eurovision Song Contest should proceed as planned next year with the additional measures announced in November.

Following the decision, Spain, the Netherlands, and Ireland announced they will not compete in the 2026 competition. In a statement, Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS explained the decision was made as the "current circumstances" are not compatible with the public values it considers to be essential.

It is currently unclear whether Belgium will participate in the 2026 edition of Eurovision.

The broadcaster responsible for Belgium's participation in the song contest alternates every year between the Dutch-speaking VRT and the French-speaking broadcaster, RTBF. This year, RTBF is the one determining Belgium's participation.

A spokesperson for RTBF told Belga News Agency that the broadcaster will communicate its decision in the coming days.

Nonetheless, VRT has indicated that it intends to broadcast the Eurovision Song Contest to "respect member democracy."

"We will do so with additional context, unless circumstances force us to reconsider that position," a spokesperson for the Flemish broadcaster added.

Flemish Groen MP, Bram Jaques, called on VRT not to broadcast the event and said that Belgium should boycott next year's song contest.

"Israel's participation is not in line with the values that we as a country hold dear. The Netherlands is pulling out, Ireland is pulling out, Spain is pulling out, so it is only logical that we do the same," said Jaques.

For his party, allowing Israel to participate in Eurovision is an "incomprehensible decision."

The Eurovision Song Contest is an annual singing competition organised by the EBU, a host broadcaster, and around 40 participating broadcasters. The first edition of the song contest was held in 1956.

