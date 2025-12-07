Sephora prepares to make its Belgian debut

Is Sephora coming to Belgium? Credit: Wikimedia

Belgian beauty lovers may soon have a new destination for luxury cosmetics: Sephora.

The global beauty giant, part of the LVMH group, has established a Belgian subsidiary, signalling a long-awaited expansion into the country.

A store on Avenue Louise?

As reported by L’Écho, the new entity, Sephora Belgium, is registered on the prestigious Avenue Louise in Brussels.

According to L’Écho, the two administrators of the newly created company are Benoît Ponte, CEO of Sephora France, and Marie-Aimée Bramaud du Boucheron, the CFO of Sephora France.

When contacted by L’Écho, Sephora declined to comment on its Belgian launch, though the purpose of the new company is clear: it encompasses all the necessary operations to enter a market, including physical and online retail, real estate, and financing.

From Limoges, France

Sephora’s origins date back to 1969, when David Mandonnaud opened his first self-service perfumery in Limoges. The brand name, Sephora, derives from a biblical character, the wife of Moses, renowned for her beauty.

LVMH acquired the chain in 1997 for approximately €344 million, integrating it into its network alongside luxury names such as Christian Dior, Givenchy, and Guerlain.

Over the years, Sephora expanded globally, entering markets such as the Middle East, China, and the United States. Initial efforts were not always smooth, with early stores in Japan, Germany, and the United Kingdom closing shortly after opening.

However, the brand has found steady growth in recent years, contributing to LVMH’s “selective distribution” division, which also includes DFS duty-free stores and Paris’ Bon Marché. This division generated over €18.2 billion in revenue in 2024, with Sephora operating more than 3,000 stores across 35 countries, employing over 52,000 people, and offering more than 500 brands, many exclusively.

Belgian market

Until now, Belgian consumers had to travel to Lille or Valenciennes to shop at Sephora stores, although the French e-commerce site delivers to Belgium.

L’Écho notes that the absence of a physical presence in Belgium has long puzzled the market, particularly as the German competitor Douglas has recently opened locations in Antwerp, Brussels, and Hasselt to great local enthusiasm.

Some industry observers speculated that informal agreements may have existed between Sephora and Belgium’s historic beauty retailers, such as Ici Paris XL and Planet Parfum (now April), to avoid market overlap—though these claims were never confirmed.

Nevertheless, the Belgian market is poised to welcome Sephora’s entry, even if established players like Ici Paris XL, April, and Inno may view the newcomer as a significant competitor.

