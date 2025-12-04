One of Belgium's most wanted fugitives is arrested in Spain

Sven Verhoene, 56. © Belga

Belgian fugitive Sven Verhoene has been arrested in Spain, the Federal Police announced on Thursday.

The 56-year-old had been added on Tuesday to the Belgium/EU list of most wanted individuals by the East Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office and the police.

Verhoene was convicted of rape in 2011 by the Antwerp Court of Appeal and sentenced to five years in prison and ten years under supervision by the Sentence Enforcement Court. An international manhunt for him began at the end of 2024, supported by an Interpol red notice.

Earlier this week, the East Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office released a search notice referring to Verhoene’s conviction and fugitive status. Details about how and when he escaped remain unknown.

He was arrested late Thursday afternoon by Spain’s Policia Nacional. The operation was made possible through close cooperation between the Wetteren-Laarne-Wichelen police zone, the Federal Police Fugitive Active Search Team (FAST), the East Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the European FAST network (ENFAST).

Crucial information was also provided by citizens following his addition to the most-wanted list.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office will now request his extradition to Belgium.