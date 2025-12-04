Knife attacks in Ostend and Deurne

Antwerp police car. Credit: Belga

Two knife attacks occurred on Thursday in Ostend and Antwerp.

In Ostend, a 34-year-old man was stabbed four times near the library, according to the Bruges division of the Office of the Public Prosecutor (OPP) of West Flanders. The victim suffered minor injuries, and has already been discharged from hospital. The suspect remains at large.

Police and the OPP are investigating the incident and will question eyewitnesses to establish the exact circumstances surrounding it.

In Deurne, a district of Antwerp, a 23-year-old man was stabbed in the back during a fight in the early evening. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have arrested a minor in connection with the incident. Investigators are working to confirm the individual’s involvement and determine the reasons behind the altercation.