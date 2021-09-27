   
Animal testing in Brussels dropped by one-third in five years
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 27 September, 2021
Latest News:
Animal testing in Brussels dropped by one-third in...
Still no reform: A summer of broken promises...
Port of Antwerp tests unmanned security drone...
Immediate fines for bicycle thief caught in act...
Crack of crime phones nets police 2,000 suspects...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 27 September 2021
    Animal testing in Brussels dropped by one-third in five years
    Still no reform: A summer of broken promises for Uber drivers
    Port of Antwerp tests unmanned security drone
    Immediate fines for bicycle thief caught in act
    Crack of crime phones nets police 2,000 suspects
    Vaccination appointments increase five-fold in Wallonia following introduction of Covid Safe Tickets
    Appeals for social dialogue as over 500 jobs at risk in Nivelles
    Wallonia’s clean-up drive seen as a major success
    New World War II monument inaugurated near Antwerp
    Citizens speak out at the Conference on the Future of Europe
    First non-EU countries associated to Horizon Europe
    Drug dealer arrested with 50,000 euros on his person
    Close to 5,000 persons demonstrate in Namur against Covid-19 measures
    Brussels Mobility wants to know how you feel (about travel)
    WHO recommends Regeneron to treat Covid-19, but only in certain cases
    Energy prices threaten British vegetables
    Top scientist heads for Denmark to avoid compulsory retirement
    Freed Catalan president will return to Brussels on Monday
    Elections in Iceland: Women in the majority in Parliament, a first in Europe
    ‘The time has come to return to normal life’: Norway lifts restrictions after 561 days
    View more
    Share article:

    Animal testing in Brussels dropped by one-third in five years

    Monday, 27 September 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Most of the animals used for testing were rodents. Credit: Belga

    The number of animals being used for research has decreased by one-third in the last five years as rules around animal testing become stricter and the promotion of alternatives methods is boosted.

    In 2020, around 56,000 animals were used for experimental purposes in the Brussels Region, an almost 10% decrease from 62,000 animals in 2019 in five years, and a 36% drop since 2015, however, these figures must be taken with caution, according to Brussels Animal Welfare Minister Bernard Clerfayt.

    “I am obviously pleased that the number of laboratory animals has decreased in recent years, but in 2020, some research was undoubtedly postponed and some experiments could not be carried out because of the Covid-19 crisis,” he said.

    According to figures released by Clerfayt’s cabinet, more than half of all animals (69.81%) were used for basic research, including oncology studies and tests on the immune system.

    Meanwhile, most of the animals used for testing (97%) were rodents, 91% of which were mice. There were also a few chickens (1%) and zebrafish (0.6%), and as was the case in 2019, no dogs, cats, horses, donkeys or primates were used for research.

    Related News

     

    The use of animals for testing the safety of cosmetics has been banned in the EU since 2009, however, around 12 million animals were bred and killed as test animals for scientific research in 2017.

    Recently, members of the European Parliament called for a Europe-wide action plan with objectives as well as timelines for phasing out animal testing.

    “MEPs understand that there are cases where animal experiments are still needed to gain scientific insights for certain diseases due to the current unavailability of non-animal methods,” a press release read.

    “However, they stress that these testing regimes must only take place where conditions are optimised to minimise pain, distress and suffering and protect the welfare of the animals concerned,” it stated.

    Alternative methods

    The practice of testing on animals is a highly regulated practice in Belgium, and according to the law, researchers must use alternative methods if possible.

     

    The Brussels Capital Region in the last few years has made efforts to help limit and reduce the number of laboratory animals by investing more in these alternative methods, including giving a €250,000 grant to the Vrije Universiteit Brussels to launch a regional platform to boost the visibility and use of alternative methods and to ensure they are shared within the scientific world.

    “Science has evolved and has given rise to alternatives that do not involve laboratory animals, based for example on human cells, and which give more relevant results for humans,” Clerfayt said.

    If using alternative methods for testing is not possible, the law protects animals used for experiments, whilst all establishments that have been approved in advance for animal testing are subject to controls.