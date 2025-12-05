Agreement reached at Carrefour: shops to open on Sunday morning

© Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP

French supermarket chain Carrefour reached an agreement on Thursday with the unions representing its workers in Belgium.

The ACV Puls union described the agreement, reached late Thursday evening as “reasonable.”

From January, Carrefour stores will open on Sunday mornings from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., under the agreement. Existing staff will work voluntarily on Sundays and receive a 50% wage increase, Wouter Parmentier of the ACV Puls union confirmed.

The agreement guarantees job retention and prevents stores in Belgium from being franchised, according to the Union of Employees, Technicians and Managers, BBTK.

Earlier reports had suggested that Carrefour was considering leaving the Belgian market. However, the company refuted these claims during negotiations, emphasising its commitment to staying and investing in stores and staff.

Additional measures include extending existing workers’ contracts to 28 hours for those who do not currently have them. Meal vouchers will increase by €1.50 from March 2026. Fixed free-time slots will also be introduced to compensate for the increased flexibility required of employees.

While the BBTK acknowledges the agreement as “necessary,” it remains critical, citing ongoing sales pressures and challenging market conditions. “Until a sectoral agreement is reached to limit unfair competition and harmonise joint committees, the issue will not be fully resolved," the union told Belga News Agency. "Nevertheless, with this agreement, the specter of Carrefour's sale is receding in Belgium.”

The talks started at 10 a.m. on Thursday and continued into the night. The final document will be reviewed on Friday.

Parmentier stated that if verbal commitments are accurately documented, the agreement will be confirmed.