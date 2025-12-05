One in three Belgians does not feel psychologically comfortable at work

One-third of Belgian workers (30%) do not feel psychologically comfortable at work. Yet, the spectre of burnout and long-term absences can be significantly reduced in a safe working environment, according to a study conducted by HR service provider Securex.

About a third of Belgian workers do not dare to express their opinions, ideas or feelings for fear of negative consequences, according to the study of 1,500 employees, conducted in April 2024 in collaboration with KU Leuven.

The impact on the company's human capital is significant. The risk of serious burnout symptoms is almost three times higher among workers who feel psychologically insecure (35.5% compared to 12.3%). Absences of more than 20 days are almost three times higher. The intention to look for another job is also twice as high (20.9% compared to 8.7%).

According to Securex, company managers have a role to play in this context. "The behaviour of leaders largely explains the perception of psychological safety in the workplace."

The proportion of leaders who adopt supportive and autonomy-promoting behaviour has fallen by more than a fifth (from 45.2% to 35.4%) between 2021 and 2024. At the same time, the number of managers who display "controlling behaviour" has increased by 69% (from 5.5% to 9.3%).

"A good leader creates an open culture where people dare to express themselves, make mistakes and learn. Those who do not see their talent leave and their productivity decline," said Elisabeth Van Steendam, Head of Well-being at Securex.