   
Buying first property will be cheaper in Flanders, but second more expensive
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 27 September, 2021
Latest News:
Buying first property will be cheaper in Flanders,...
Belgian police seize 500kg of cocaine on ship...
Former mansion of Émile Bockstael will be protected...
UK petrol shortages blamed on ‘panic buying’...
Children ‘disproportionately affected’ by climate change...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 27 September 2021
    Buying first property will be cheaper in Flanders, but second more expensive
    Belgian police seize 500kg of cocaine on ship in Ghent port
    Former mansion of Émile Bockstael will be protected as Brussels heritage
    UK petrol shortages blamed on ‘panic buying’
    Children ‘disproportionately affected’ by climate change
    Animal testing in Brussels dropped by one-third in five years
    Still no reform: A summer of broken promises for Uber drivers
    Port of Antwerp tests unmanned security drone
    Immediate fines for bicycle thief caught in the act
    Crack of crime phones nets police 2,000 suspects
    Vaccination appointments increase five-fold in Wallonia following introduction of Covid Safe Tickets
    Appeals for social dialogue as over 500 jobs at risk in Nivelles
    Wallonia’s clean-up drive seen as a major success
    New World War II monument inaugurated near Antwerp
    Citizens speak out at the Conference on the Future of Europe
    First non-EU countries associated to Horizon Europe
    Drug dealer arrested with 50,000 euros on his person
    Close to 5,000 persons demonstrate in Namur against Covid-19 measures
    Brussels Mobility wants to know how you feel (about travel)
    WHO recommends Regeneron to treat Covid-19, but only in certain cases
    View more
    Share article:

    Buying first property will be cheaper in Flanders, but second more expensive

    Monday, 27 September 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The registration duty rates on real estate in Flanders will be adjusted, making it cheaper for people to buy a flat or house to live in, but more expensive for those buying an additional property.

    The one-off costs people pay for buying a house or flat to live in will decrease from 6% to 3%, meaning the fee to be paid for a house worth €300,000 will be halved from €18,000 to €9,000.

    Meanwhile, buying a second or third property will become more expensive as the registration duty rates will increase from 10% to 12%, resulting in the fees for a property of the same price increasing from €30,000 to €36,000.

    As of 1 January 2020, this fee was reduced to 5% for people who, when buying a first property, make a commitment to carry out thorough renovations to make the property more energy-efficient.

    Related News

     

    In recent years, the price of these duties has been reformed several times in Flanders, as in June 2018 they were decreased from 10% to 7% for a first property purchase.

    The Flemish government is changing the rates as part of its September declaration, which will be made by Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon on Monday afternoon, and details the plans of the government for the coming working year and the main points of the budget for 2022.

    As part of the changes that will be made, it has already been revealed that meal vouchers will not become more expensive for employers and that a job discount will be introduced for low wages will be introduced, whilst child benefit payments will increase at a slower pace.

    The rules for real estate registration duties are different in the Brussels Capital Region and Wallonia.

    The Brussels Times