IN PHOTOS

Christmas in Brussels: A journey through time

Christmas lights, markets in the Grand-Place, iconic Ardennes trees, and much more – we have found some of the best photographs of Brussels at Christmas.

A view of the "Christmas Market", at the Grand Place square in Brussels downtown, this Sunday December 13, 1998. Belga Photo Jacques Collet.

Merry Christmas! Have you ever wondered what the festive season in Brussels used to look like?

Expect the glitz of lights, buzzing markets in the Grand-Place, iconic Ardennes trees, and stylish nativity plays, among many other traditions.

We have delved into the depths of the archives of the national news agency Belga to give our readers a snapshot of Christmas in Brussels. The collection spans the late 1950s all the way to the 2010s.

Ready to enjoy this festive journey through time? Stick a classic Christmas song on, grab yourself a drink, and begin this wholesome scroll. Merry Christmas!

1988: The crib on the Grand Place. (BELGA ARCHIVES)

1966: Children receive presents at the inauguration of the Christmas Tree on the Grand Place. (BELGA ARCHIVES)

1972: The Salvation Army gives out Christmas presents. (BELGA ARCHIVES).

1974: The Christmas tree in the Grand Place. (BELGA ARCHIVES)

1958: Christmas lights in the Rue Neuve are made out of the vestiges of the Expo 58 - only the flowers have been replaced with Christmas trees. (BELGA ARCHIVES)

1975: Trucks loaded with Christmas trees leave the Ardennes for the Netherlands. (BELGA ARCHIVES)

1969: A chestnut seller in Brussels. (BELGA ARCHIVES)

1982: The crib on the Great Market, with the three kings played by members of the band Black Nativity. (BELGA ARCHIVES)

1957: Members of the Belgian army were called up to help at post offices during the holidays. (BELGA ARCHIVES)

1963: Christmas lights in Brussels. (BELGA ARCHIVES)

1961: Christmas lights in a building on the Boulevard Botanique. (BELGA ARCHIVES)

1982: The picture presents the Brussels Grand Place Christmas tree. (BELGA PHOTO ARCHIVES)

1961: Child overwhelmed by having to choose his presents for his wish list for Christmas. (BELGA ARCHIVES) 1961

1965: Baking of the Christmas 'cougnous'. (BELGA ARCHIVES)

1978: Buying Christmas trees at Brussels Grand Place. BELGA PHOTO ARCHIVES

1960: Royal Theatre of Park dressed with a Christmas tree and fairy lights for New Year. BELGA PHOTO ARCHIVES

1959: Contest named "My best Christmas holiday" organised by Inforcongo and the Belgian Government. Winners Bernadette Van Malderen and Therese N'Gombo at Brussels Airport. (BELGA ARCHIVES)

1966: Cinquantenaire Triumphal Arch at the Cinquantenaire park. The arch was built in 1880 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Belgium's independence. At its top, a banner bearing a "Merry Christmas" inscription. (BELGA ARCHIVES)

1997: Installation on a temporary Christmas ice-rink (c) at the Grand Place in front of the town hall in Brussels. (BELGA ARCHIVES)

1999: Thousands of people on rue Neuve for Christmas shopping. Credit: Belga / Herwig Vergult

2002: People enjoy ice-skating in the in the centre of Brussels, on Tuesday 24 December 2002. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

2003: former Belgian King Albert II delivers his Royal Christmas speech, Monday 22 December 2003, at the Royal Palace of Brussels. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

1997: former Belgian Queen Fabiola talking to the Children of the Choir, after the annual "Christmas concert" at the Royal Palace of Brussels. Credit: Belga Archives

2005: Giant balls are put in the Grand Place for the Christmas holiday. Credit: Belga / Yves Boucau

2010: Brussels woke up on Christmas Eve to a blanket of snow, which lasted for Christmas Day, making it the first White Christmas since 1964.

