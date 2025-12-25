Christmas in Brussels: A journey through time

Merry Christmas! Have you ever wondered what the festive season in Brussels used to look like?
Expect the glitz of lights, buzzing markets in the Grand-Place, iconic Ardennes trees, and stylish nativity plays, among many other traditions.
We have delved into the depths of the archives of the national news agency Belga to give our readers a snapshot of Christmas in Brussels. The collection spans the late 1950s all the way to the 2010s.
Ready to enjoy this festive journey through time? Stick a classic Christmas song on, grab yourself a drink, and begin this wholesome scroll. Merry Christmas!
1988: The crib on the Grand Place. (BELGA ARCHIVES)
1966: Children receive presents at the inauguration of the Christmas Tree on the Grand Place. (BELGA ARCHIVES)
1972: The Salvation Army gives out Christmas presents. (BELGA ARCHIVES).
1974: The Christmas tree in the Grand Place. (BELGA ARCHIVES)
1958: Christmas lights in the Rue Neuve are made out of the vestiges of the Expo 58 - only the flowers have been replaced with Christmas trees. (BELGA ARCHIVES)
1975: Trucks loaded with Christmas trees leave the Ardennes for the Netherlands. (BELGA ARCHIVES)
1969: A chestnut seller in Brussels. (BELGA ARCHIVES)
1982: The crib on the Great Market, with the three kings played by members of the band Black Nativity. (BELGA ARCHIVES)
1957: Members of the Belgian army were called up to help at post offices during the holidays. (BELGA ARCHIVES)
1963: Christmas lights in Brussels. (BELGA ARCHIVES)
1961: Christmas lights in a building on the Boulevard Botanique. (BELGA ARCHIVES)
1982: The picture presents the Brussels Grand Place Christmas tree. (BELGA PHOTO ARCHIVES)
1961: Child overwhelmed by having to choose his presents for his wish list for Christmas. (BELGA ARCHIVES) 1961
1965: Baking of the Christmas 'cougnous'. (BELGA ARCHIVES)
1978: Buying Christmas trees at Brussels Grand Place. BELGA PHOTO ARCHIVES
1960: Royal Theatre of Park dressed with a Christmas tree and fairy lights for New Year. BELGA PHOTO ARCHIVES
1959: Contest named "My best Christmas holiday" organised by Inforcongo and the Belgian Government. Winners Bernadette Van Malderen and Therese N'Gombo at Brussels Airport. (BELGA ARCHIVES)
1966: Cinquantenaire Triumphal Arch at the Cinquantenaire park. The arch was built in 1880 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Belgium's independence. At its top, a banner bearing a "Merry Christmas" inscription. (BELGA ARCHIVES)
1997: Installation on a temporary Christmas ice-rink (c) at the Grand Place in front of the town hall in Brussels. (BELGA ARCHIVES)
1999: Thousands of people on rue Neuve for Christmas shopping. Credit: Belga / Herwig Vergult
2002: People enjoy ice-skating in the in the centre of Brussels, on Tuesday 24 December 2002. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne
2003: former Belgian King Albert II delivers his Royal Christmas speech, Monday 22 December 2003, at the Royal Palace of Brussels. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne
1997: former Belgian Queen Fabiola talking to the Children of the Choir, after the annual "Christmas concert" at the Royal Palace of Brussels. Credit: Belga Archives
2005: Giant balls are put in the Grand Place for the Christmas holiday. Credit: Belga / Yves Boucau
2010: Brussels woke up on Christmas Eve to a blanket of snow, which lasted for Christmas Day, making it the first White Christmas since 1964.