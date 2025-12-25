Christmas in Brussels: A journey through time

Merry Christmas! Have you ever wondered what the festive season in Brussels used to look like?

Expect the glitz of lights, buzzing markets in the Grand-Place, iconic Ardennes trees, and stylish nativity plays, among many other traditions.

We have delved into the depths of the archives of the national news agency Belga to give our readers a snapshot of Christmas in Brussels. The collection spans the late 1950s all the way to the 2010s.

Ready to enjoy this festive journey through time? Stick a classic Christmas song on, grab yourself a drink, and begin this wholesome scroll. Merry Christmas!