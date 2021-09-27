   
Belgian police seize 500kg of cocaine on ship in Ghent port
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 27 September, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian police seize 500kg of cocaine on ship...
Former mansion of Émile Bockstael will be protected...
UK petrol shortages blamed on ‘panic buying’...
Children ‘disproportionately affected’ by climate change...
Animal testing in Brussels dropped by one-third in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 27 September 2021
    Belgian police seize 500kg of cocaine on ship in Ghent port
    Former mansion of Émile Bockstael will be protected as Brussels heritage
    UK petrol shortages blamed on ‘panic buying’
    Children ‘disproportionately affected’ by climate change
    Animal testing in Brussels dropped by one-third in five years
    Still no reform: A summer of broken promises for Uber drivers
    Port of Antwerp tests unmanned security drone
    Immediate fines for bicycle thief caught in the act
    Crack of crime phones nets police 2,000 suspects
    Vaccination appointments increase five-fold in Wallonia following introduction of Covid Safe Tickets
    Appeals for social dialogue as over 500 jobs at risk in Nivelles
    Wallonia’s clean-up drive seen as a major success
    New World War II monument inaugurated near Antwerp
    Citizens speak out at the Conference on the Future of Europe
    First non-EU countries associated to Horizon Europe
    Drug dealer arrested with 50,000 euros on his person
    Close to 5,000 persons demonstrate in Namur against Covid-19 measures
    Brussels Mobility wants to know how you feel (about travel)
    WHO recommends Regeneron to treat Covid-19, but only in certain cases
    Energy prices threaten British vegetables
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian police seize 500kg of cocaine on ship in Ghent port

    Monday, 27 September 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Port of Ghent. Credit: Belga

    Last week, the Federal Police and the Customs in Ghent discovered 500kg of cocaine, hidden in containers with printing paper, on a boat from Brazil, with a street value of about €25 million.

    The Federal Judicial Police in East Flanders, the Belgian and Dutch Customs and the Shipping Police carried out a targeted inspection on a fruit juice boat from the Brazilian city of Santos that moored in Ghent on 21 September,

    “Both the outside of the ship – by divers from Dutch Customs – and the cargo were checked, using the mobile scanner of Belgian Customs and a police drug dog,” the police said in a press release. “12 containers with printing paper were unloaded and fully searched.”

    In the containers, 50 boxes were found, each containing ten packages of cocaine. In total, approximately 500 kilograms were seized, with a total street value of about €25 million.

    The Federal Judicial Police of East Flanders was ordered by the East Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office to further investigate this transport and the organisation behind it.

    In the past, drugs have been found on several occasions on bulk carriers (transport of fruit juice, coal, etc.) – both in the cargo itself, in containers on deck, and on the outside (below the waterline) of the ship.