Belgian minesweeper returns to Zeebrugge after Baltic NATO mission

The Primula mine hunting vessel returns from a Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) mission in the Baltic Sea, on Friday 05 December 2025, at the military harbor in Zeebrugge. Credit: Belga/Maaike Tijssens

The Belgian minesweeper Primula docked in Zeebrugge on Friday after spending several months on a NATO mission in the Baltic Sea.

During the deployment, the crew searched for and neutralised underwater explosives. Sea mines (from both world wars as well as modern devices) continue to pose serious risks to shipping, fishing and port infrastructure.

"We carried out patrols and shared information with our partners to protect critical underwater infrastructure," said commander Nick Van Nuffelen.

The team located eleven mines in total. "We destroyed eight of them. Two were too close to underwater cables to detonate safely. Most were contact mines from the First and Second World War, but we also found a few submarine-targeted mines we'd never seen before, still in remarkably good condition," Van Nuffelen said.

Several NATO countries joined the operation. "We worked with Latvian, Dutch, French and Finnish vessels. These missions are invaluable for learning to cooperate, especially with newer members," he added.