2026 World Cup: Belgium lands in Group G

(From L) FIFA President Gianni Infantino, US President Donald Trump, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney pose with their cards during the draw for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup, held at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, DC, on 5 December 2025. SAUL LOEB / AFP

Belgium will play in Group G at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be held in North America from 11 June to 19 July.

As a seeded team, Belgium was among the first nations to be place during the World Cup draw on Friday at the Kennedy Center, in Washington DC, USA.

Pending confirmation of the full schedule and venues on Saturday at 6:00p.m, Belgium is expected to play its group matches on 15 June (Seattle or Los Angeles), 21 June (Vancouver or Los Angeles), and 26 June (Vancouver or Seattle).

If Belgium tops its group, it could potentially play knockout matches in Seattle on 1 July, Seattle again on 6 July, Los Angeles on 10 July, Dallas on 14 July, and the final in New Jersey on 19 July.

The 2026 World Cup will feature 48 teams for the first time, competing in 12 groups of four. The top two teams from each group and the eight best third-placed teams will advance to the knockout rounds.

Matches will take place in 16 cities across three host countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The host nations will automatically play in Groups A (Mexico), B (Canada), and D (United States), and their group-stage matches will be held in their home countries.

Six teams are yet to qualify for the tournament. Four will be determined through European playoffs, while Bolivia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia, and Suriname will vie for the two remaining slots.