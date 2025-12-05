Suspect arrested following stabbing attack in Ostend

Credit: Belga

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing near Ostend’s library, the West Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday at around 5:45 p.m. The victim, a 34-year-old man, was stabbed four times and was taken to hospital, although his life was not in danger. He was released from hospital later that evening.

The suspect fled the scene but was soon apprehended by local police. According to the prosecutor’s office, the two men likely know each other.

The Bruges section of the West Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into attempted murder. Following questioning, the investigating judge ordered the suspect to be remanded into custody.