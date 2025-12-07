Tourism minister tightens Airbnb rules

Melissa Depraetere. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Only accommodations with a valid registration number will be allowed to advertise on online platforms like Airbnb in Flanders, according to Flemish Minister for Tourism Melissa Depraetere (Vooruit).

Annual inspections by Tourism Flanders reveal that 40% of accommodations are not compliant with the regional accommodation decree. In Flanders, anyone promoting and renting out lodgings to tourists for payment must notify Tourism Flanders. Accommodations must also meet operating standards regarding fire safety, hygiene, and minimum quality.

Online platforms will be required to share data about their listings with Tourism Flanders. “By systematically screening this data, we can prevent accommodations from staying under the radar or being rented illegally,” Depraetere told De Zondag.

Local authorities will receive stronger support to act against non-compliant accommodations. In cases where necessary urban planning permits are missing, municipalities will now be able to file a report that enables Tourism Flanders to shut down the property.

Depraetere noted that apartments or properties designed for single residents are often repurposed as tourist accommodations. “This is something we aim to address, so that homes intended for residential use remain available for that purpose,” she stated.

While increased overnight stays boost tourism, Depraetere emphasised the need for safety and liveability. “The growth of tourist accommodations puts pressure on the rental market and reduces the liveability of tourist cities. By tightening regulations, we can ensure a quality tourist offering while protecting the rental market,” she concluded.

