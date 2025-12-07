Belgium in Brief: Seek and you will find

Good afternoon!

At this time of year there are always stories about lists and top tens as we get nearer to the holidays and New Year. One of the hardy annuals is what we've all been searching on the internet. Most of the time, for us as journalists, we have a fair idea what's going to top the list - and this year's offering is no different.

Belgium's top search was in line with almost all other countries, and as I say wasn't surprising, and didn't throw up many questions.

A question that we are beginning to ask though is how much longer the internet searches as we currently know them will last. The user experience of the internet is in a process of evolution and progression with the rapid integration of AI into searches.

This is no small thing. It is already fundamentally changing how we interact with the internet, and as a result how we interact with websites and content. This is particularly stark and alarming for news and media websites like ours.

AI overviews, which remove click throughs, are having a massive impact on news sites, with up to 45% reductions in traffic being reported across the industry; even for the most established and biggest brands. Business models which rely on traffic from searches are becoming less viable.

News providers are having to find alternative strategies to cope with this. Building a relationship with your audience based on trust and a sense of community are key.

Things like individually targeted newsletters, apps with specific notifications for individuals based on their reading preferences and a focus on explaining the accuracy of your journalism are just a few tools to help this.

Paramount now across the industry is the understanding that it's quality not quantity that will make the difference. Prioritising unique, longer form, more in-depth content - which AI finds much more difficult to replicate - is what ultimately will make the difference to media which asks its consumers to pay in one way or another for articles.

Avoiding content which can be found in multiple places and forms, with little or no added value is key. Readers increasingly want to know that proper journalism has been done by the person who is writing it, if they are to give us some of their hard earned cash in an increasingly crowded market place.

Quality content is what we strive for in The Brussels Times newsroom, and I hope you will continue to support our efforts next year.

Philip Herd

